Jim Justice is WV’s richest man. He also holds WV’s top office.

A conversation with Ken Ward Jr., who wrote an investigation of Gov. Jim Justice’s conflicts of interest in the Gazette-Mail and ProPublica. Also: A glimpse at a day in the life of women in West Virginia who face sexism doing jobs traditionally held by men.
