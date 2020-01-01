Podcast: A look at the career of Larry Groce, the Gazette-Mail’s West Virginian of the Year

Since 1972, Larry Groce has been helping shape West Virginia into a cultural haven. He helped found annual arts events like FestivALL, but he’s best known as the host of Mountain Stage, which is recorded in West Virginia and airs on NPR stations across the country. Today we look at Groce’s career before and after the Texas native found his home in West Virginia, and how those accomplishments make him the 2019 Gazette-Mail West Virginian of the Year.
