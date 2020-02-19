Podcast: Advocates bring LGBTQ stories to WV Capitol to prove, yes, they face discrimination

Earlier this legislative session, as they debated the need for a Fairness Act, lawmakers questioned whether members of the LGBTQ community in West Virginia are discriminated against for their sexual orientations or gender identity. The answer? A resounding yes. A group of advocates from Morgantown, armed with a documentary film crew and several members of the community willing to share their stories, set out to show legislators what that discrimination looks like. This week, we talk more about that effort and the politics behind the proposed West Virginia Fairness Act.

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, February 19, 2020

Adkins, Terry - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Bailey, Darrell - 1 p.m., Assembly of God Church, Dorothy.

Boggs, Evelyn - 2 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Cook, Rickey - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Crosier, William - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Dillon, Betty - 11 a.m., Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin.

Johnston, Jack - 4 p.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.

Lemaster, Jill - 7 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

McGrew, Phyllis - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Spangler, James - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.