You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Podcast: Business and politics collide at Jim Justice's resort

What’s it like when the state’s top politicians and business leaders come to play at America’s Resort?

Mountain State Morning is powered by Advantage Technology. Advantage Technology is a Gold Certified Microsoft Partner with specific competencies in Microsoft’s Cloud services like Office 365. Included in Office 365 is Microsoft Teams, a social media platform that’s exclusive to your business. Learn how Advantage Technology can purchase, install and manage your Office 365 deployment at advantage.tech/podcast.

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Abbott, Betty - 1 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Bell, Carl - 6 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Cobb Sr., Robert - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Daniels, Brian - 10 a.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Harper, Ruby - 11 a.m., Life Cemetery, Cleveland.
Jarrell, Janice - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Steele Jr.,  Billy - 2 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.