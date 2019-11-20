Podcast: Climate change comes to WV's Mid-Allegheny highlands

In West Virginia, the tourism industry could be a potential economic boom. As climate change worsens, though, all of that — and some of the things that make the state special — could be at risk. Reporter Kate Mishkin travels to West Virginia's Mid-Allegheny Highlands, where she spoke with biologists and business owners to learn more about how climate change is already affecting the Mountain State and those who live there, and what we can expect in the years to come.
