Podcast: Congregation sells its church to start a mobile wellness clinic

For Stephanie and Neil Legg, traditional church services are becoming something of the past. Neil is pastor at Covenant Christian Fellowship, in Charleston. Stephanie is a therapist and yoga instructor. The couple is liquidating everything from the church their congregation has practiced in for nearly 40 years to renovate an old school bus into a mobile wellness clinic. They’ll offer rotating church services in different places while Stephanie will use the bus to provide therapy and counseling to those in need.

