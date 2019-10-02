Podcast: 'Girls of Atomic City' author coming to WV Book Festival

A conversation with Denise Kiernan, one of the headlining speakers at the West Virginia Book Festival. Also: Why West Virginians love West Virginia.
Your technology should add value to your business, not devour precious resources like your time, money and sanity. Advantage Managed Services are proactive IT services curated by our experts to keep your network running at peak performance and to protect your data from disaster. Learn more at advantage.tech/podcast.
Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit