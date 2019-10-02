You are the owner of this article.
Podcast: 'Girls of Atomic City' author coming to WV Book Festival

A conversation with Denise Kiernan, one of the headlining speakers at the West Virginia Book Festival. Also: Why West Virginians love West Virginia.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Anderson, Jack - 11 a.m., Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Armstrong, Patricia - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.

Baker, Wayne - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Harbert Jr., Delbert - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Jarrell, Roy - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Miller, Michael -11 a.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Ray, Barbara - 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Taylor, Irene - Noon, Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Vance, Linda - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.