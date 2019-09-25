Podcast: Health in WV threatened by water quality and climate change

A report that’s out this week says many of West Virginia’s counties had some of the most health-based violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act in the country. Also: Climate change could have an impact on mental health. We’ll explain how.
Even though Advantage Technology is West Virginia’s largest full service IT company, we recommend you don’t sit at your computer all day. Take a break and move around a little bit. And join us Saturday, Sept. 28, for the Charleston Heart Walk. Learn more about the Heart Walk by visiting advantage.tech/heartwalk.
Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit