Podcast: In Roane County, a rural hospital bucks a trend

Many rural hospitals are struggling to stay open. But Roane County General Hospital, once on the verge of bankruptcy, just launched a $22 million expansion.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Callahan, Paul - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Clark, Mary - 10 a.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

DeQuasie, Carl - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Ewing, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Hubbard Jr., Wiley - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Montgomery.

Jakubisin, Rose - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Jeffery, Ruby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Mitchell, Michael - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Moore, Edward - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Morris Jr., Roy - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Pauley, Mildred - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Safreed, Phyllis - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.

Samples, Randall - 11 a.m., Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Maysel.

Saunders, Rose - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Werner, Shirley - 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington.