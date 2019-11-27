Podcast: In West Virginia, who polices the police?

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. Becoming windy at times. High near 65F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.