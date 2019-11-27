Podcast: In West Virginia, who polices the police?

Since 2015, West Virginia State Police have spent $3.5 million in taxpayer money settling lawsuits alleging wrongful action by state troopers. There are allegations of of sexual assault, excessive force and wrongful deaths. There are rarely any repercussions for wrongdoings.
