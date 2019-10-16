Podcast: Indicted Ukrainians tied to WV Senate campaign

Federal authorities arrested two Ukrainian men on charges of trying to funnel foreign money into political campaigns to influence elections in the United States. This includes a campaign in West Virginia. Producer Kate Mishkin talks to political reporter Jake Zuckerman about how the indictments trace back to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s bid for Senate.
