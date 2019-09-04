You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Podcast: Joe Manchin is staying in the US Senate

After months of speculation, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin finally announced Tuesday he wouldn’t run for governor of West Virginia.

Mountain State Morning is powered by Advantage Technology. Advantage Technology is partnering with the American Heart Association to promote health and fitness by sponsoring the Charleston Heart Walk. Learn how you can get involved at advantage.tech/heartwalk.

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, September 4, 2018

Adams, Sandra - 3 p.m., Privett Cemetery, Chapmanville.

Bragg, Shirley - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill. 

Buckley, Julia - 1 p.m., Gatens - Harding Chapel, Poca.

Cobb, Linda - 11 a.m., St. Anthony's Shrine Catholic Church, Boomer.

Nelson, Linda - 5 p.m., Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

Persinger, Minnie - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Terry, Joyce - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Walker, Jeffrey - 1 p.m., Elkview Baptist Church.

Wall, Sarah - 11 a.m., Central United Baptist Church, Logan.   

Warner, David - 1 p.m., Thornwood Church. 

Yoak, Lowell - 2 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.