Podcast: Looking ahead at WV's 2020 legislative session

West Virginia’s legislature is officially back in session. State senators and delegates will be in Charleston for the next 60 days passing and debating bills that will affect many West Virginians. Last night, Governor Jim Justice gave his annual State of the State address. We’ll break down what he discussed, and what we can expect to see from other state lawmakers as the session proceeds.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, January 9, 2020

Beckett, Mary - Noon, Hurricane First Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Blessing, Charles - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Burdette, Vonda - Noon, Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Felty, Heidi - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.

Ford, Macel - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Holly, Mary - 1 p.m., Huse Memorial Park, Fayetteville.

Kessinger, Doris - 11 a.m., Lantz Funeral Home, Alderson.

Knight, Orvill - 1 p.m., Big Union Baptist Church, Dille.

Light, Larry - 2 p.m., Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.

Miller, Dolores - 5 p.m., Dunbar Mountain Mission Activity Building, Dunbar.

Pauley, Rexold - 2 p.m., Pauley Cemetery, Woodville.

Skyles, Anita - 1 p.m., Southeast Church of the Nazarene, Kanawha City.

Smith, John - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Worley, Lavinia - 1 p.m., Hernshaw United Methodist Church, Hernshaw.