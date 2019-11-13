Podcast: Murray Energy has filed for bankruptcy. What’s next for coal?

Murray Energy, West Virginia's largest coal producer, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October. The United Mine Workers union said it was a long time coming. We talk to Taylor Kuykendall of S&P Global Market Intelligence about the impacts of the Murray bankruptcy.

