Podcast: Photo of jail guards doing a Nazi salute sparks firings, suspensions and an opaque investigation

Last week, a photo emerged of a class of roughly 30 correctional officers from Glenville’s training academy performing a Nazi salute. State officials, including the governor, were quick to condemn the training class’ actions, but many questions remain unanswered, even with an investigation underway.
