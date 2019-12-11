Podcast: Photo of jail guards doing a Nazi salute sparks firings, suspensions and an opaque investigation

Last week, a photo emerged of a class of roughly 30 correctional officers from Glenville’s training academy performing a Nazi salute. State officials, including the governor, were quick to condemn the training class’ actions, but many questions remain unanswered, even with an investigation underway.

Mountain State Morning is powered by Advantage Technology. In this week’s tech minute, Advantage Technology discusses how cybercriminals see every morning as Christmas morning. Learn more about us at advantage.tech/podcast.

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Adkins, Dorsel - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Anderson, William - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Kalinoski, Peggy - 3 p.m., Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery, Kenna.

Pyles, Jack - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.