Podcast: Salad days over for business that never recovered from Charleston water crisis

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.