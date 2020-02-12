Podcast: Salad days over for business that never recovered from Charleston water crisis

Gunnoe Farms has operated in Charleston for more than 70 years, first as a sausage company, and now making salads. That’s about to end though. Owner Joy Gunnoe announced earlier this month it was the end for the salad business. The choice came after years of unfortunate circumstances -- a derecho, loan debt, the water crisis, to name a few. Today, we hear from Joy on what the last few years have entailed, and the uncertainty of the future.
