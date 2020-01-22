Podcast: The carriers who make the morning paper happen

So you wake up in the morning and your newspaper is sitting on your porch. But how did it get there? This week, former Mountain State Morning producer Kate Mishkin takes us on a ride around Kanawha and Putnam Counties, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the newspaper delivery process and the people who make it possible.
Also in this episode: The House of Delegates passed a criminal justice reform bill, and the Secretary of State's purge of voter rolls took out more Democrats than Republicans.
Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit