Podcast: The high school with no high school

Students in Herbert Hoover High School’s next three graduating classes will finish their high school careers without ever having a high school of their own. They learn in portable trailers, as they have since floods destroyed the school in 2016. Students will do the same for the next two years, until a new school opens. It’s not quite a traditional high school experience. This week, we talk to students about what’s different.

