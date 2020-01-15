Podcast: Thousands in WV are hungry. Why can’t we get food to them?

More than 300,000 West Virginians rely on food pantries each month to eat. Many of those pantries have little on their shelves, which are supplied by wavering donations and organized by a handful of aging volunteers.

The state’s largest food bank, however, is sometimes overflowing with food. Today we look at why that food doesn’t make it to some of the smaller pantries that residents rely on, and what could be done to alleviate some of the hunger in West Virginia. 

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit

