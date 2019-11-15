Podcast trailer: Climate change is already hurting West Virginia

Flint Jr., William - 1 p.m., Graceland Memorial Par, South Charleston.
Geiger Jr., Berley - Noon, Metropolitan Baptist Church, Charleston.
Hines, Kathy - 1 p.m., Weirwood Community Church, Weirwood.
Jeffers, Neal - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Jeffrey, Harold - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Kearns, Pamela - 1 p.m., Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.
Loftis, Anthony - Noon, Richmond Cemetery, Spurlockville.
McFarland, William - 1 p.m., Preston Funeral Home, Charleston.
Neal, Betty - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.
Pennington, Jack - 1 p.m., Rock Branch Independent Church.
Richards, Jimmy - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.
Terry Sr., Watson - 1 p.m., Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Carbondale.
Welch, Brenda - 11 a.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Wise, Barry - 6 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.