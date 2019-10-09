You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Podcast: Underfunded band finds another way to pay for uniforms

A Poca High School student wrote about how his marching band needed money to replace their 14-year-old uniforms. Now, the marching band has raised about $6,000. But they’re not the only high school in West Virginia struggling to get funding for the arts.

To donate to the Poca High School Marching band, go to gofundme.com/f/poca-marching-band-uniforms.

Mountain State Morning is powered by Advantage Technology. Most software over 10 years old, like Windows XP, has reached its End-of-Life. Hardware can reach End-Of-Life in as little as 3 years. Windows 7 and Server 2008 will even be reaching End-Of-Life in 2020. Advantage Technology can create a completely customized plan to upgrade your technology with our free IT Discovery, a high-level scan of your network with an assessment and site survey. Learn more at advantage.tech/podcast.

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 9, 2019

Albright, Jo Ann - 7 p.m., Long Run Baptist Church, Sutton.

Burns, Edna - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Chambers, Clarence - 11 a.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.

Eades, Dawn - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.

Higgins, Norma - 1 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Hornsby Jr., Robert - Noon, Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville.

McMillion, Hymon - 11 a.m., Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Droop.

Meeks, Kathy - 1 p.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.

Nicholson, Shirley - 1 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.

Porter III, William - Noon, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Spencer.

Thomas, Tosha - Noon, Turley Family Cemetery, Branchland.