Podcast: Underfunded band finds another way to pay for uniforms

A Poca High School student wrote about how his marching band needed money to replace their 14-year-old uniforms. Now, the marching band has raised about $6,000. But they’re not the only high school in West Virginia struggling to get funding for the arts.
To donate to the Poca High School Marching band, go to gofundme.com/f/poca-marching-band-uniforms.
