Podcast: Why Marshall’s Mike Hamrick is our Sportsperson of the Year

Each year, the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s sports staff names a West Virginia native as Sportsperson of the Year. This year, the staff is honoring Mike Hamrick, athletic director at Marshall University.
Don’t ever mistake cloud computing with the weather. The weather might give you a white Christmas, but cloud computing might make your Christmas a little greener by saving you money. Learn more at advantage.tech/podcast.
Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit