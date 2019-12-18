Podcast: WV diabetics took a caravan to Canada for affordable insulin. We rode along.

West Virginia holds the second highest rate of people living with diabetes nationally. That’s more than 15 percent of the people here relying on insulin every day to keep them alive. But as insulin prices rise, many struggle to afford their medication — no matter their health insurance coverage.
Earlier this month, a group of residents met and Morgantown and traveled to Canada, where some purchased insulin for a tenth of the price it costs them here. Our reporter Jake Zuckerman joined them on the trip.
