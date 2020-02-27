Podcast: WV's 2020 legislative session is nearly over. What will the last stretch look like?

Tax reforms, greyhounds, Bibles in schools and the foster care system. Those are just some of the hundreds of issues that West Virginia's legislators have debated over the last 50 days. But now, there are less than 10 days left to pass bills and get them to the governor’s desk. On this week’s episode, Phil Kabler talks to us about the importance of Crossover Day, and how this session compares to the others he’s seen during his three decades as a statehouse reporter.
Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit