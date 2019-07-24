WV schools has more than 10,000 homeless students

Bailey, Steven Michael - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood
Carter, Dale Edward - 11 a.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Claytor, Lawrence - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.
Fain, Alice V. (Berry) - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Clintonville
Hager, Golden Lee - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Henson, Terry Lee - 11 a.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Johnson, Ricky - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
King, Narvel Lawrence, - 2 p.m., First Little Creek FWB, Chelyan.
McCue, Jerry Allen - 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summersville.
McGhee, Rosalie Goff - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Morris, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Reichard, Norman Howard - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.
Sasser, William Bayron - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
Stapleton, Josephine "Jo" - 1 p.m., Barton Chapel Church , Apple Grove.
Webb, Mardelle Mae - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Williams, Jess F. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.