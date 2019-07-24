You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

WV schools has more than 10,000 homeless students

This week on Mountain State Morning: Homeless students account for nearly 4 percent of all students enrolled this past school year in grades K-12 in public schools.

Also: A federal judge’s ruling last week paved the way for the release of more, previously confidential information on opioid shipments to every state, county, town and pharmacy in the U.S.

Listeners: We’d love your feedback and to learn more about you! Fill out our short survey here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OUtbg6F4l7IfCjqRl8ad_cpPiGPoblubBGcYlhT0ayw/edit

Funerals Today

Funerals for Today, July 24, 2019

Bailey, Steven Michael - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood

Carter, Dale Edward - 11 a.m., Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.

Claytor, Lawrence - Noon, St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, St. Albans.

Fain, Alice V. (Berry) - 1 p.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery Mausoleum, Clintonville

Hager, Golden Lee - 11 a.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Henson, Terry Lee - 11 a.m., Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Johnson, Ricky - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

King, Narvel Lawrence, - 2 p.m., First Little Creek FWB, Chelyan.

McCue, Jerry Allen - 11 a.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Summersville.

McGhee, Rosalie Goff - Noon, Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Morris, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Reichard, Norman Howard - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Sasser, William Bayron - 2 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.

Stapleton, Josephine "Jo" - 1 p.m., Barton Chapel Church , Apple Grove.

Webb, Mardelle Mae - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.

Williams, Jess F. - 11 a.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.