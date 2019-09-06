Mountaineer Matchups: WVU hits the road for SEC country to take on Missouri

WVU PASS OFFENSE vs MIZZOU PASS DEFENSE
Quarterback Austin Kendall was far from great in his WVU debut against James Madison, but he did get better as the game went on. Kendall threw for 260 yards, two touchdowns and if not for multiple drops would have completed 75 percent of his passes. Missouri held Wyoming to 92 yards on six completions through the air, but the passing game was an afterthought for the Cowboys last week. Mizzou defensive back Demarkus Acy is an All-SEC type of player -- WVU will need to know where he is on the field.
EDGE: MIZZOU
MIZZOU PASS OFFENSE vs. WVU PASS DEFENSE
West Virginia's secondary played well against JMU last week, but Missouri is a much different beast this week. Cornerback Keith Washington led the way with an interception as WVU held the Dukes to 156 passing yards and no touchdowns. Mizzou quarterback Kelly Bryant, a Clemson transfer, bombed on Wyoming to the tune of 31 completions for 423 yards and two touchdowns. Turnovers hurt Bryant and the Tigers last week, but Missouri can move the ball through the air.
EDGE: MIZZOU
WVU RUN OFFENSE vs. MIZZOU RUN DEFENSE
Something has got to give. WVU had an all around bad day in the run game against James Madison last week, with leading rusher Martell Pettaway finishing with just 20 yards on nine carries. Missouri, meanwhile, allowed multiple 100-yard rushers as Wyoming ran for more than 300 yards as a team despite linebacker Cale Garrett's 16-tackle performance. There is no denying the talent in the West Virginia backfield, at least not yet, but the blocking has to be better for WVU to consistently run the ball.
EDGE: WVU
MIZZOU RUN OFFENSE vs. WVU RUN DEFENSE
The Tigers top three rushers in the season-opener combined to carry the ball 42 times, with running back Tyler Badie's 16 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown leading the pack. West Virginia's defensive line was disruptive, especially in the second half, against JMU. Sophomore Dante Stills spent lots of time in the backfield last week with two tackles for a loss to go along with one quarterback sack. Limiting what Mizzou can do on the ground, and keeping an eye on the quarterback, could decide the game for WVU.
EDGE: MIZZOU
SPECIAL TEAMS
West Virginia did miss its first field goal attempt of the 2019 season, but rebounded with two made field goals later in the game. Throw in a blocked JMU field goal by junior lineman Darius Stils and new punter Josh Growden's first playing time as a Mountaineer and it was a decent day on special teams for WVU. Missouri's Tucker McCann made his only field goal attempt, connected on four extra points and averaged 43 yards on four punts against Wyoming.
EDGE: WVU
INTANGIBLES
Barry Odom coached his first game with Missouri in 2016 when the Tigers visited WVU, and since then has -- despite a bowl ban this season and last week's embarrassing loss at Wyoming -- put together some pretty good teams. This will be Neal Brown's first time taking the Mountaineers on the road, though going into an SEC team's stadium and winning was something he did pull off when coaching at Troy.
EDGE: MIZZOU