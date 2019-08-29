All 'Eers: A new Gazette-Mail podcast on WVU sports

West Virginia University sports fans always have been able to read what we've written about the Mountaineers. Now they can listen to what we have to say about them, too.
Gazette-Mail WVU writer Tom Bragg and sports editor Derek Redd will come to you each week starting now with "All 'Eers," a podcast dedicated to Mountaineer sports. In this inaugural installment, Tom and Derek talk about the football team as it comes out of preseason camp and into its season opener against James Madison. They offer their opinions on position battles and depth charts and predict how the Mountaineers' season will shake out.
So press "Play" and see what Tom and Derek have to say.