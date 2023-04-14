Students at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School add cups of dirt to a dogwood tree after it had been planted in the school yard with help from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin (right) for Arbor Day Friday hosted by the City of Charleston and the Municipal Beautification Commission.
Second-graders sing “The Tree Song” Friday at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School before planting a dogwood tree in the schoolyard for Arbor Day. The event was hosted by the city of Charleston and the Municipal Beautification Commission.
Students of Mary C. Snow Elementary School add cups of dirt around a dogwood tree after it was planted in the schoolyard with help from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin (right) for Friday’s Arbor Day celebration, hosted by the city of Charleston and the Municipal Beautification Commission.
Students at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School add cups of dirt to a dogwood tree after it had been planted in the school yard with help from Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin (right) for Arbor Day Friday hosted by the City of Charleston and the Municipal Beautification Commission.
Second-graders sing “The Tree Song” Friday at Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary School before planting a dogwood tree in the schoolyard for Arbor Day. The event was hosted by the city of Charleston and the Municipal Beautification Commission.
Students of Mary C. Snow Elementary School add cups of dirt around a dogwood tree after it was planted in the schoolyard with help from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin (right) for Friday’s Arbor Day celebration, hosted by the city of Charleston and the Municipal Beautification Commission.