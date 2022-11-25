People admire the Christmas trees under the Christmas lights on Brawley Walkway Friday night. More than 100 trees are spread across Lee Street Triangle, Brawley Walkway and City Center Park at Slack Plaza as part of Holly Jolly Brawley.
Charleston officials lit the city Christmas Tree Friday evening at City Center Park at Slack Plaza.
The tree lighting was part of Holly Jolly Brawley, which features a nightly light show, holiday market for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday on Capitol Street, and more than 100 Christmas trees at the Lee Street Triangle, along Brawley Walkway and at City Center Park.
Visitors may view the light show at City Center Park nightly from 7 to 9 p.m. until Dec. 31. The trees also will be on display through the end of the year.