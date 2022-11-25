Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston officials lit the city Christmas Tree Friday evening at City Center Park at Slack Plaza.

The tree lighting was part of Holly Jolly Brawley, which features a nightly light show, holiday market for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday on Capitol Street, and more than 100 Christmas trees at the Lee Street Triangle, along Brawley Walkway and at City Center Park.

