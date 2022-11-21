Tammy Krepshaw, of The Consignment Company, puts a topper on her tree at Slack Plaza Monday. Krepshaw's tree is one of 106 trees to be decorated by local businesses at City Center Park and Brawley Walkway as part of Charleston's Holly Jolly Brawley Festival. Friday's opening ceremony will have music before Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin cuts the ribbon to view the trees. The city tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by a light show.
Charleston's Holly Jolly Brawley Festival is back for its second year and has doubled the number of trees for its display.
Presented by the Downtown Charleston Association, in collaboration and partnership with the city of Charleston and Charleston Creativity Connections, the display features more than 100 decorated Christmas trees along Brawley Walkway, the Lee Street Triangle and City Center Park.
In addition to the tree display, there will be a light show at City Center Park nightly from 7 to 9 p.m. from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31.