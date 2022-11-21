Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston's Holly Jolly Brawley Festival is back for its second year and has doubled the number of trees for its display.

Presented by the Downtown Charleston Association, in collaboration and partnership with the city of Charleston and Charleston Creativity Connections, the display features more than 100 decorated Christmas trees along Brawley Walkway, the Lee Street Triangle and City Center Park.

Recommended for you