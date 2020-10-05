Children across Kanawha County made their way back into school buildings Monday as schools reopened this week for in-person classes for the first time this semester.
The county fell into the gold category on West Virginia’s color-coded school reentry map on Saturday and was allowed to reopen schools to students who opted for in-person learning.
Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office stepped up patrols in school zones to remind drivers to slow down in those areas, now that students are back. The patrols are part of the office’s Operation GPA school safety initiative.