Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

These photos from 1967 show D.H. Amick and his wife, who raised 6,800 hens on four acres of land on the south side of Rand. The eggs were sold to hundreds of customers in the Kanawha Valley. 

Recommended for you