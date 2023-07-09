These photos from 1967 show D.H. Amick and his wife, who raised 6,800 hens on four acres of land on the south side of Rand. The eggs were sold to hundreds of customers in the Kanawha Valley. RIGHT: Mrs. Amick washes a basketful of eggs in a solution that kills bacteria on the shell. D.H. Amick considers the washing vital to the quality of the eggs. He says the process will soon become as ordinary as pasteurization of milk. July 5, 1967, photo by Earl Benton.
D.H. Amick gathers eggs laid by some of the 6,800 hens that he and his wife raise on four acres of land on the south side of Rand. The eggs are sold to hundreds of customers in the Kanawha Valley. The Amicks are concerned about the drop in egg prices. A dozen medium eggs are selling for 15 cents wholesale and around 29 cents retail. The Amicks began their egg operation after living 14 years in the West Indies, where he worked for an oil company. July 5, 1967 photo by Earl Benton.
These photos from 1967 show D.H. Amick and his wife, who raised 6,800 hens on four acres of land on the south side of Rand. The eggs were sold to hundreds of customers in the Kanawha Valley. RIGHT: Mrs. Amick washes a basketful of eggs in a solution that kills bacteria on the shell. D.H. Amick considers the washing vital to the quality of the eggs. He says the process will soon become as ordinary as pasteurization of milk. July 5, 1967, photo by Earl Benton.
D.H. Amick gathers eggs laid by some of the 6,800 hens that he and his wife raise on four acres of land on the south side of Rand. The eggs are sold to hundreds of customers in the Kanawha Valley. The Amicks are concerned about the drop in egg prices. A dozen medium eggs are selling for 15 cents wholesale and around 29 cents retail. The Amicks began their egg operation after living 14 years in the West Indies, where he worked for an oil company. July 5, 1967 photo by Earl Benton.