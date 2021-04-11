L.J. Stanley (left) and Hubert Blake Jr. (right), employed by the Chemical Research and Development Division of Union Carbide, are two of the five glass blowers working for the plant and are considered in the industry to be the best in the business. Senior glassblower, Stanley, 55, started with Carbide in 1930 and said, “I enjoy making something that taxes my abilities, but I get bored forming routine test tubes. Blake, shown forming a test tube on a lathe, went to work at Blenko in Milton right out of high school in 1939 at 30 cents an hour. He joined Carbide in 1953. April 18, 1966. photo by Chet Hawes.
