A 27-mile mountain bike trail system designed to accommodate riders of all skill levels will take shape in the Monongahela National Forest just outside Marlinton during the next two years, thanks to a $1.5 million award from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Cyclists will be able to ride from Marlinton to the new Monday Lick Trail System by following a stretch of the Greenbrier River Trail less than two miles south of town to reach its junction with the new single-track system.
Designed and flagged by trail designers from the International Mountain Bicycling Association late last year, the new trail will be a stacked loop system in which loops of trail segments of varying degrees of difficulty are linked together, allowing cyclists to select routes best suited to their skill levels.
From the high point of the Monday Lick system, cyclists will have the option of following a gravity-propelled ride back to the Greenbrier River on a five-mile stretch of single-track, according to Cara Rose, director of the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Construction of the trail system is expected to take place over the next two building seasons, possibly getting underway as early as next May, according to Rose.
Completion of the Monday Lick system is expected to boost prospects for the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center, West Virginia's first and only International Mountain Bicycling Association ride center, to become the first site in the eastern United States to earn the IMBA's gold rating.
The IMBA ride center designation is awarded to destination-worthy mountain biking locales featuring a variety of large-scale, thoughtfully designed, professionally built trails suitable for cyclists of varying skill levels. In 2020, the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center became the first eastern ride center to earn the IMBA's silver rating.
"The goal is to have the Monday Lick Trail System completed and open by the end of 2024, and Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center to receive a gold rating in 2025," Rose said.
The $1.5 million grant was awarded through the Appalachian Regional Commission's POWER Initiative, which channels funding to sustainable projects in areas affected by coal industry job losses. The ARC awarded a record $47 million in POWER Initiative grants in late October.
The Monday Lick Trail System grant was awarded to the Region 4 Planning and Development Council, in partnership with the Monongahela National Forest, the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Pocahontas Trails, Mon Forest Towns Partnership and the Town of Marlinton.
