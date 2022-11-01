Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A 27-mile mountain bike trail system designed to accommodate riders of all skill levels will take shape in the Monongahela National Forest just outside Marlinton during the next two years, thanks to a $1.5 million award from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Cyclists will be able to ride from Marlinton to the new Monday Lick Trail System by following a stretch of the Greenbrier River Trail less than two miles south of town to reach its junction with the new single-track system.

