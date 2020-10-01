Walking into a grocery store or driving up to the parking booth at the Charleston Town Center mall with her husband, Tom, Janet Zerbe was inevitably surprised that “the attendants would always greet him like he was a long-lost friend, because he had struck up conversations with every one of them.”
Their daughter loved the fact that, whenever her dad bumped into acquaintances, which seemed to happen frequently, he “always made people feel like seeing them was the best thing that had happened to him all day,” Janet Zerbe said.
He was short, with an oversized personality and a quick wit, “an insightful lawyer, a wonderful storyteller,” who was wildly entertaining — funny enough to leave his audience “gasping in laughter,” good friend Bruce Perrone said.
Tom “The Zerb” Zerbe followed his own unscripted path through life, and that provided him with a wealth of material to draw from: He once hitchhiked alone from one end of Canada to the other, “finagled his way into Russia” at the peak of the Cold War, and traveled the world with his wife.
It is hard, even now, to reconcile the sharp contrast between the bright way he lived and the harsh way he died.
As part of its “100 Lives” project, the Gazette-Mail is profiling Zerbe and others who died as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in hopes of learning more about the virus and its effect on all West Virginians.
Those who knew him best insist it was really his heart that defined him: He made a career of helping others, fighting racial discrimination in housing and employment as a civil rights activist in the 1960s and an investigator with the West Virginia Human Rights Commission. He was honored for his work by then-Gov. Joe Manchin in 2009.
“Any type of unfairness would make Tom angry, but he was not an angry person,” his older brother, Carter, said. He was a very gentle person [who] believed in fighting for the things he believed in.”
Tom went to law school and, “driven by his own pursuit of justice in the world,” Perrone said, became a fierce courtroom advocate for coal miners, black lung widows and poor people who needed someone on their side.
So when Tom Zerbe died on May 19, at age 75, his widow wanted the world to know how he had died, why he had died — and what they had lost. What, exactly, was taken too soon.
“In the obituary, I said, I’m going to make sure it says he died from COVID-19,” Janet Zerbe said. “I said, I don’t want to say ‘long illness’ or ‘short illness.’ I want to say exactly how he died, because I want people to know that people are dying from this.”
Still able to recognize his wife, his daughter and his brother, still able to joke and coax a smile from visitors and staff, Tom had dementia and was a resident at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans.
Janet Zerbe usually visited every day, and frequently ate dinner with him — but visits were prohibited earlier this year because of the coronavirus lockdown. About a month later, she learned about a case of COVID-19 at the facility.
“I got the call saying that it was in the facility. They assured me that they had put up barriers so it couldn’t get into [his area],” she said. “They had separated the two sides of the nursing home so the patients who were positive and the patients who were negative were separated. And they had told me they had separate staff. I found that somewhat reassuring.”
She and their daughter, Rachael Thornbury, briefly considered removing him from the facility but didn’t have a good, immediate alternative. And, in the relative newness of West Virginia’s experience with the virus, they assumed the best.
Then, on May 16, “I got a call from the nursing home, and they just told me that he had been spiking a fever all day and was having trouble breathing and they couldn’t get his temperature down with, you know, medicine ... they felt they needed to send him out to the ER,” Janet said.
“And I just knew.”
Tom tested positive for COVID-19.
He got high doses of oxygen, and “good treatment,” Janet said.
Protected with a gown and an N95 mask, a face shield and gloves, she was able to visit, and brought him some beautiful rhododendrons, “his favorite.”
She believes he knew she was there.
Within a matter of days, he was gone.
They were married for 46 years, and had been together for much longer than that.
“It is maddening, disappointing. Heartbreaking,” she said. “You feel angry, to some extent, because you weren’t able to see him. You were doing everything you were supposed to. He was deprived of seeing his family and friends, and he still got this.”
In the wake of such a wrenching loss, people don’t always know what to say.
“People might think, ‘Well, he had dementia, so maybe it’s a blessing.’ Well, there’s all kinds of ways to pass and that is definitely not the way anybody should pass,” Janet said. “I saw him. It’s not just a regular flu. It involves more suffering. It was painful and it was uncomfortable ... he suffered, physically.”
Some of the reactions to his death — to the cause of his death — have been particularly jarring.
“You know, somebody actually told me, ‘Well, that’s what the facility told you he died from.’ Like, ‘Well, maybe they just told you that.’ Or someone told me that they think the hospitals get more money if they have COVID, as if the hospitals are lying about the diagnosis,” Janet said. “You know, they say this to the widow.”
Scrolling through Facebook can be incredibly hard these days, she said.
“People think it’s a hoax or it’s not as bad as they say — it’s really painful to read those kinds of things,” she said. Some of the posts “have this, seems like, political agenda, that there really isn’t COVID, you know? It’s a hoax. And it’s like, somehow, it’s become politicized whether or not you wear a mask, whether or not you follow guidelines.”
She paused and sighed.
“I want people to look for science and reason, and not politics,” she added.
So — maybe a bit defiantly, maybe with a bit of Tom’s gentle, fighting spirit — Janet Zerbe listed his cause of death right at the very top of his obituary.
At the bottom, unable to point people to a memorial service, she asked for memories for his grandchildren to read, and donations to the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian organization fighting the spread of COVID-19 worldwide.
“And finally,” she wrote on the very last line, “please wear a mask to protect yourself and others.”