Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston Department Store, in business for 102 years on Charleston’s West Side, announced Thursday it would close this spring.

“It’s been a long and wonderful journey keeping this business together for three generations in my family,” said owner Barry Ogrin in a statement. “However, the retail landscape has changed dramatically over the past 10 years. The pandemic hurt small businesses all over the country, as it accelerated the online competition we now face. The cost today to keep an operation like ours competitive and profitable has become extremely difficult.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you