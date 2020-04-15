2020 Vandalia Gathering to be postponed

The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History announced their decision to postpone the 2020 Vandalia Gathering.
The annual Memorial Day event is the state’s celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food of West Virginia.
The state agency said in a news release that it is committed to making the kind of decisions that ensure the safety of the public and its staff during the current worldwide health crisis.
The department said it is looking at alternatives to the annual three-day gathering that will allow the public to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of our proud state once everyone is able to gather again. One such idea is a Vandalia Celebration Concert, which will feature talented West Virginia artists as well as announce the 2020 Vandalia Award Winner and the 2020 West Virginia Quilt Awards. An announcement will be made once dates can be finalized.
The Department of Art, Culture and History is still accepting submissions for the 2020 West Virginia Juried Quilt and Wall Hanging Exhibition through May 1. Quilts and wall hangings are currently only being accepted through the mail. For more information about the exhibition or for a prospectus, go to www. wvculture.org or contact Cailin Howe, exhibition coordinator for the department, at Cailin.A.Howe@wv.gov.
For more information about the Vandalia Gathering, go to www.wvculture.org/vandalia/ or contact Andrea Nelson, public information specialist for the department, at Andrea.E.Nelson@wv.gov.