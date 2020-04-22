$6.1M in federal grants channeled to state to help seniors cope with COVID-19

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday that $6.1 million in grants from the Administration for Community Living has been apportioned to West Virginia to support older adults and those with disabilities in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Slightly more than half of that $6.1 million will be used to cover costs for home-delivered meals for older adults, and "grab and go" meals prepared for seniors who participated in meal programs at community centers that have since been closed to meet social distancing needs.
A total of $1.29 million will pay for help with household cores, grocery shopping, and transportation to essential services, making it easier for the elderly to shelter in place to minimize exposure to COVID-19.
More than $940,000 has been earmarked for the Centers for Independent Living to help West Virginians with disabilities continue to live in their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.