KIMBALL — People who depend on Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Pantry, in McDowell County, for monthly food distributions ask for bottled water more than any other item. The demand is so great the nonprofit started a separate distribution day just for water.
“There were times we couldn’t keep up with the need, and we needed more than we had on hand,” said Linda McKinney, who has operated the pantry with her family for over a decade. “Water isn’t something you can go without or make do. Even if some families don’t need help with food, they need water. It’s a need everywhere.”
Now, instead of relying on store-bought bottled water or donations for those who need it, the pantry has been certified by the state Department of Health and Human Resources to bottle and distribute its own water, sourced not from a river or stream, but from a unique “hydropanel” system beside the pantry.
“We are a unicorn,” McKinney said. “When we sent in the paperwork, the state didn’t really know what to do with us. They had never seen a system like ours, and certainly haven’t ever certified one [to bottle water].”
The hydropanels look like solar panels and are powered by sunlight in the same way. Instead of producing energy, however, they pull moisture directly out of the humidity in the air and into storage tanks for drinking water.
“When the river is up, when it’s hot and humid out, those things don’t stop pumping,” McKinney said.
The system produces up to 117 liters of water a day, which McKinney bottles in gallon jugs, seals, labels and dates with a stamp.
Now whenever distribution day comes, volunteers load trucks and cars with locally sourced water from McDowell County, something McKinney said she would never have believed could happen five years ago.
“Around here the talk isn’t about how clean the water is. It’s about what you think might be in it,” McKinney said. “We have [boil water advisories] issued almost every day for some places. People won’t swim in the creeks or rivers here because they know they’re dangerous, but in the same breath they don’t know that’s where their water in the faucet is coming from, too.”
In the coalfields, it’s not abnormal for small water utilities to operate without any chemical treatment or licensed operators. Most are short-staffed and low funded. The amount of money it takes sometimes to fix a main break alone is more than a public service district’s annual revenue.
As a result, water service for many is inconsistent. For some it can be potentially dangerous. A glimpse through Environmental Protection Agency reports for small districts in the region often show quarterly designations of “non-compliance” and chemical traces above acceptable levels for consumption.
The water at Five Loaves and Two Fishes has no need to be treated by chemicals. It’s tested monthly by a lab in Beckley, McKinney said, and the results — like the system itself — are distinctive: no elemental traces above zero.
“I’ve never heard of that before, and to have it right here on our property is unbelievable,” McKinney said.
The hyrdropanels were installed through the Appalachian Water Project, a pursuit by DigDeep, a California-based nonprofit with experience constructing drinking water and sewage systems in regions going without them.
Five Loaves and Two Fishes was the agency’s first community partner, and the hydropanels its first community project.
Though COVID-19 set progress back, McKinney said there are still plans in development for the group to expand services, in whatever way is appropriate and possible, to other communities throughout the coalfields where clean water connections don’t exist.
Bob McKinney, who is married to Linda, started working with DigDeep about six months ago, and since has been able to hire his own local employees to head up work.
In McDowell County, residents are well accustomed to out-of-state groups coming in and promising to save the impoverished communities. McKinney calls them “helicopter saviors.”
“You know, they come in — because everyone has got to come to McDowell if they come to West Virginia — hover around for a while and do maybe one or two small things, then call it a day and we never hear from them again,” she explained.
This project, though, feels different to McKinney. They are hiring locally for the work, and not just in labor positions, but management. They pay full benefits and above minimum wage. There have been months of conversations with community members and stakeholders about what would and wouldn’t work depending on their needs and resources.
“They didn’t come here and tell us ‘here’s the solution,’ they asked us what we needed and now we’re working together to get there,” McKinney said.
Giving agency to the people they are trying to serve has gone a long way, McKinney said.
Though it’s limited in scope now, McKinney is hopeful that soon, others in the county will also be able to enjoy this clean water, which she describes as “the best tasting” she’s ever had.
For years, McKinney has kept a peace lily, gifted to her by Bob, around the food pantry. It had never bloomed, and a few months ago, she walked into the building to see it wilted in its pot.
“It was dead, I don’t know why, but I swear it was,” McKinney said.
Out of options, she decided to put some of the hydropanel water in the pot. The lily’s green came back in days. The stems strengthened, and the leaves unfurled. Though it had never bloomed in five years, there were three white flowers now on display, with another bulb on the way. The plant doubled in size.
“Sure we don’t know that was the water, but I don’t know what else it could be,” McKinney said. “This is something we’ve never had around here before. I didn’t know water could taste — be — this good.”