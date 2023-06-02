Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Magic Island Yoga
Deb Mattingly is the instructor of a free weekly yoga class that takes place on Magic Island on Tuesdays in June and July. The class, now in its 15th year, is sponsored by Charleston Parks and Recreation.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

When Deb Mattingly first heard Denise Burgess’ idea that she teach a free, outdoor summer yoga course on Charleston's Magic Island, Mattingly loved the idea. But as the date approached, she was skeptical about the 6 a.m. start time.

At the time, Burgess was director of the Charleston Area Medical Center Family Resource Center and Mattingly, a physical therapist, had been doing yoga training for the hospital employees and some schools through the resource center. Burgess thought the class would be a good away to get more people in the community interested in yoga.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

