Deb Mattingly is the instructor of a free weekly yoga class that takes place on Magic Island on Tuesdays in June and July. The class, now in its 15th year, is sponsored by Charleston Parks and Recreation.
When Deb Mattingly first heard Denise Burgess’ idea that she teach a free, outdoor summer yoga course on Charleston's Magic Island, Mattingly loved the idea. But as the date approached, she was skeptical about the 6 a.m. start time.
At the time, Burgess was director of the Charleston Area Medical Center Family Resource Center and Mattingly, a physical therapist, had been doing yoga training for the hospital employees and some schools through the resource center. Burgess thought the class would be a good away to get more people in the community interested in yoga.
“As the date got closer, I'm like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I'm not sure if that's a great idea,'” Mattingly recalled. “Like, who's going to come?”
As it turned out, at least 20 people came to that first yoga class 15 years ago along the Kanawha River, she said.
Each year since then, Mattingly has continued the class, drawing as many as 50 yogis at a time for the early morning course.
“We were really surprised how many people were there [for the first class] and, each year, it's like it's grown as the word has gotten out in the community,” Burgess said. “And you see new faces every year. And then you see a few folks who have been there since the beginning."
This year, Mattingly will again teach the course, which is now sponsored by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department. The free, hour-long class will be at 6 a.m. each Tuesday in June and July, weather permitting. All levels of experience are welcomed.
Mattingly said she thinks the course’s longevity and good attendance have to do with the peaceful scenery by the river. Gyms and yoga studios are great, she said, but they can be intimidating for those who are self-conscious or just starting out, she said.
“[On Magic Island] you're outside,” Mattingly said. “Because it's so early, our eyes are half shut. They're really not paying attention to anybody else. And I see more men coming, I see people of different ages and sizes.”
Mattingly said she loves watching pairs of all kinds — from mothers and daughters to fathers and sons to spouses — show up together.
“It's kind of like groups will emerge to say, ‘Well, if I'm getting up at 6, I'm going to be there; you better be there,’” Mattingly said.
The class has even persevered through the summers of 2020 and 2021, with some COVID-19 precautions. Those years, participants wore masks as they got to their places. Mattingly said she blocked off each space at safe distances from one another using small traffic cones.
She kept hand-sanitizer gel by the class sign-in sheet and the class avoided congregating afterward, she said.
“It was extremely manageable because of the big space that we have,” Mattingly said. “It felt very, very safe. It really did. With all the turmoil that was going on it, it felt like a good place to be.”
Participants should bring their own yoga mats and something — like a shower curtain or tarp — to go underneath the mat on the ground. The ground can be wet because of the dew. Participants also might want to bring a blanket or a jacket and socks, in case they’re chilly toward the end of the class, Mattingly said.
“I'm going to try to have [yoga] blocks there this year for props, but if people enjoy having props, definitely bring that,” she said. “And then, have a good attitude.”
Burgess said she’s attended all 15 years, although not every week.
“It’s really very inspiring to watch, and Deb’s such a phenomenal yoga instructor — she's so wise and calm, and encourages people to make up their own practice,” she said. “And it's a magical way to start the day. You would think the noise from the interstate would be disruptive. But when you get into it, you don't even hear that. You hear the birds, and you watch the river.
“It's a phenomenal way to start your day,” she said.
Mattingly's sister, Danita Nellhaus, also is a frequent attendee. Besides Mattingly's teaching ability, Nellhaus said the class setting is a big part of its appeal.
"Even though it's that early, you kind of hardly remember getting down there," she said. "But you just watch as the morning opens up, the clouds change. And then, when it's over, you're just so glad you did it. It's like the best way to start your day."
