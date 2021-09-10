U.S. Army Sgt. William "Billy" Friese, 30, died July 18, 2019, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, in a noncombat-related incident. Friese, from Parkersburg, was the last West Virginian to die in military action sparked by the al-Qaida terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
His sister, Nikki Morris, remembers her brother as a bold and loving man. Here, in her own words, she reflects on Billy and the legacy he left behind:
"Billy enlisted with the [W.Va.] Army National Guard for different reasons. I may not know all the reasons, but it’s safe to say he took a lot of pride in being a part of something bigger than just himself. The military offered structure and discipline which, after his choice to re-enlist for a second deployment, he told our mom he knew he benefited from. His young son and daughter also provided motivation. He felt the military could provide a respectable career path with solid retirement goals that would help him build a future for himself and his family.
"It takes a special kind of person to choose a life in the military, however they end up there, and looking back, Billy’s choices are not surprising. His entire life, when he wasn’t causing mischief, he was serving and loving people. When he was in high school, he volunteered at a camp for the mentally handicapped, “Camp Echo,” he sang Christmas carols to kids at our local hospital, and there’s not much he wouldn’t do just to get a smile.
"He loved to talk and sing, and could be a best friend to anyone. He had a way of making people feel that they were the most special person he knew. So, his boldness in choosing to enlist in a job where he could make a difference for himself, his family and his friends through a career in the service aligns with who we knew him to be.
"When Billy was thinking about joining the service, there were general feelings of concern. He was a really smart guy, and there was the thought of, 'Why doesn’t he just go to college, get a degree and settle into a good job?' At least initially, knowing the sacrifices he was about to make, no matter how respectable, it was hard to accept his choice.
"Once he enlisted and life was in motion, feelings shifted to pride and support. We still may have wished in the corners of our hearts that he had chosen something less dangerous, but we really couldn’t have and couldn’t be prouder of Billy and his service to our country.
"We are grateful for every memory, every bear hug, every song, every moment we shared with Billy. It helps knowing that he was a Christian, and death is not his final destination, but our hearts still ache knowing what his son and daughter and all those that love him have lost in this life.
"I think one of the best ways to honor Billy and all those that have sacrificed life, limbs and mental health is to remember what they signed up to protect and not to take the freedom they’ve fought for for granted."