There was a record amount of travel last year during the holiday season, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, health officials are urging people to stay home this year.
Public health concerns and travel guidance are influencing many families’ decisions not to travel over the year-end holidays, a period that typically sees high demand for vacations and road trips, according to a travel-forecast prediction from AAA.
While AAA expects at least 34 million fewer travelers this holiday season, compared to last year’s estimated 115 million, as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, a decline in travel of at least 29%.
“During any other year, many Americans would be using up their vacation days by taking a year-end cruise or oversees trip, but, this year, we expect more people will be visiting with their families and friends virtually,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central. “More Americans will spend time at home and in quarantine, which we believe will lead to further pent-up demand for travel when the pandemic comes to a close.”
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to urge Americans not to travel for the holidays this year, warning that travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19. The CDC recommends taking a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and another three to five days after travel, plus reducing nonessential activities for seven days after travel.
With COVID‑19 cases steadily increasing this month, the expected continued rise likely will prompt some Americans to make last-minute decisions to not follow through with upcoming travel plans, which was the trend during the lead-up to Thanksgiving, according to AAA Travel’s forecast.
Most Americans who decide to travel will do so by car, with road trips accounting for 96% of holiday travel. Up to 81 million Americans might travel by car, a decline of at least 25% compared to last year. Auto travel is expected to replace some trips previously taken by bus, train or airplane, given the flexibility, security and comfort traveling by car provides.
For those who decide to hit the road for the year-end holidays, gas prices remain nearly 50 cents less than this time last year. Recent monthly gas prices are 19% below 2019 averages.
Traffic volume and, therefore, traffic congestion, during the holiday week are expected to be less than in years past, the forecast shows. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times about 20% above normal pandemic congestion levels, according to the forecast.
AAA said as many as 2.9 million travelers are expected to book flights for the holidays, a decline of nearly 60% from 2019. Air travelers likely can expect to pay lower airfares this holiday season, as AAA has seen double-digit reductions in average flight costs.
Meanwhile, up to 480,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes, including bus and train this holiday season, a sharp decline of 87%, as some bus and train trips will be shifted to car travel or cancelled.