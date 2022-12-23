Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Appalachian Power's website reports about 3,621 customers in Kanawha County are without power Friday morning as the area is under a winter storm advisory.

There are about 44 different outage areas in Kanawha County that make up the 3,621 customers. There is currently no estimated time of power restoration. 

Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter.

