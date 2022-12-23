About 3000 customers without power in Kanawha County By Leann Ray leann.ray@hdmediallc.com Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Dec 23, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Appalachian Power's website reports about 3,621 customers in Kanawha County are without power Friday morning as the area is under a winter storm advisory.There are about 44 different outage areas in Kanawha County that make up the 3,621 customers. There is currently no estimated time of power restoration. The National Weather Service has three alerts out for the area: a wind chill warning until noon, a winter weather advisory until noon and a wind advisory until 7 a.m. Saturday. To check out the status of a power outage, visit appalachianpower.com/outages/. Leann Ray is the breaking news editor. She can be reached at 304-348-4882 or leann.ray@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Leann_Ray on Twitter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Weather Service Outage Warning Meteorology Electricity Kanawha County Advisory Winter Wind Chill Leann Ray Breaking News Editor Author email Follow Leann Ray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Articles ArticlesFederal regulators reject AEP-proposed $2.6 billion sale of Mitchell coal-fired plant co-ownerWVU basketball: Mountaineers take down Stony Brook in final game before Big 12 playHurricane's Dean wins Huff Award'Pathetic' West Virginia manages to beat Stony Brook$760M iron-air battery manufacturing plant planned for WeirtonManchin blames 'pure politics' for lack of permitting reformWVU football: Boyle the only QB Brown plans to add this offseasonPrep basketball roundup: Ripley girls down Winfield 57-42Dear Abby: Student plans for future with long-distance beauThe Food Guy: Recovery Sports Grill scores a new menu See More of the Social Marketplace Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 23, 2022 Daily Mail WV From St. Nicholas to Sinterklaas: demythologizing Santa Homeless for the holidays: Abuse, neglect send children and teens to temporary shelters for Christmas. Letters from teens Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem'