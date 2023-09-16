BAKER — Before becoming a self-described “West Virginian by choice,” having spent half his 85 years living and working in his home and studio atop a remote Hardy County ridgetop, nationally recognized artist Robert Singleton arrived at his West Virginian homesite by chance.
For Singleton, the road to West Virginia took shape after escalating distractions from the outside world at his previous home on a north Georgia mountaintop prompted him to put the property up for sale.
“It sold faster than I anticipated,” he said, “and the buyer wanted to move in within 30 days.”
At that time, Singleton was preparing to travel to Washington, D.C., where his multimedia exhibit, “First Light,” was about to open at the John F. Kennedy Center. From there, he began looking for a new home.
Singleton sought a location that afforded him privacy, with “no interruptions, devoid of all man-made distractions,” and “space to breathe freely and search for answers.”
One day, while driving westward from Washington on roads less traveled in search of such a property, Singleton found himself in Romney, where he met a real estate agent and told him what he was looking for. He sent Singleton to the Lost River town of Baker, in Hardy County.
Sensing that the mountains, forests and farms of the area might contain what he sought, “I started driving around the countryside, looking,” Singleton said. While driving through an area “where I had no idea where I was,” he said, he parked and “ended up walking up a hill. Near the top, I saw turkeys and deer,” along with a chain of forested mountain ridges stretching to the western horizon.
“I asked the Realtor if it was for sale,” he said, and, before long, Singleton became the owner of a 30-acre tract atop Hunting Ridge.
In 1978, a four-room farmhouse in Baker became a temporary living quarters/storage unit/studio. “I had a one-person show at Christmas, and packed up an entire show for a New York gallery and put it on a Greyhound bus, and spent most of the winter in Baker drawing house plans,” Singleton said.
The following spring, Singleton said, he hired a dozer operator to scrape out a driveway to the ridgetop homesite and then began building the airy, two-story house and studio he envisioned, with the help of three local brothers.
“We started work in May and, by August, I was in it,” Singleton said.
“Then, after all the construction was done, I sat in my studio and suddenly found myself in a vacuum. I was just far enough off Interstate 81 to be inconvenient for friends to visit. I was confronted by myself. In the next two and a half years, I did a lot of writing and soul-searching in an effort to discover the person who was painting — not what was being painted.”
Becoming a painter was not a childhood calling for Singleton.
“I wanted to be a pianist when I was 8 or 9 years old and living in Williamsburg [Virginia],” he said. “Our neighbor was a concert pianist, and I would often listen to her practice. One time, she asked if I wanted to play the piano, then asked me to touch a key, and it went to the core of my joy.”
Young Singleton volunteered as a page-turner for the organist at his church and took piano lessons. “For my age, I was pretty good,” he said.
Then came football.
His two older brothers were standouts on their high school’s football team. When the coach heard that a third Singleton boy had come of age, he was urged to try out.
“On the first day of practice, I broke four knuckles, ending both football and piano playing for me,” he said.
Childhood, for the most part, was a time of trauma for Singleton.
Stories you might like
“I come from an abusive family,” he said, which made his coming to terms with being gay all the more traumatic.
The abuse was physical and mental, including having his father throw him down a flight of stairs and tell him “I wasn’t worth the time it would take to throw me out,” he said.
While in his late teens, “I made three suicide attempts and was put in a mental hospital to be ‘fixed,’” Singleton said.
But he persevered. After studying fine art at Virginia Commonwealth University and the College of William and Mary, he moved to Florida, where he entered his paintings in numerous competitions, often winning. From 1966 to 1971, he collected 15 best-of-show and first-place awards in juried competitions.
“It was in Florida that my career got rolling,” he said. “I had three or four galleries begging for my work. But by the time I was in my 30s, I was starting to burn out.”
At that time, he said, “I was doing large, hard-edged abstract paintings” that, while selling well, began to leave him feeling creatively dissatisfied. “I was depressed. I told myself I was doing the same thing, over and over again.”
A inspirational breakthrough took place in the mid-1970s, while Singleton was in New Hampshire after being awarded a MacDowell Fellowship for artistic excellence and taking part in the fellowship’s six-week residency program.
“One day, I went for a walk with my dog and found a clearing in the forest where I laid down and looked up at the sky, and went to sleep,” he said. “When I woke up, my depression was gone.”
Singleton had discovered what he wanted to paint: Clouds.
“They’re all about capturing light,” he said, “and no two are the same.”
Back in the studio, “my hard-edged, abstract squares got more mystical, and clouds began to appear as primal gases. My painting just evolved,” he said, until clouds filled his canvases.
But the arrival of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s would put Singleton’s evolution as an artist on hold. The disease claimed the life of his partner and decimated his circle of longtime friends.
By chance, Singleton heard an interview with Elisabeth Kubler-Ross, the “On Death and Dying” author, on National Public Radio. He learned that her home and her foundation’s headquarters were located just across the state line, in Head Waters, Virginia, and arranged a visit.
“I ended up spending the whole day with her, and she spent the day in my studio two weeks later,” he said. The two became close friends. Singleton trained with Kubler-Ross in compassionate care for the dying and, starting in 1985, served on her foundation’s board of directors for a decade.
At his ridgetop home, he helped several of his friends make the ultimate transition. “There are stone markers for eight of them under a hickory tree here,” he said. “And after five years of death, I quit painting for 20 years.”
“House in the Clouds: The Artistic Life of Robert Singleton” tells the story of what inspired Singleton to return to his studio and resume an art career that, at age 85, is more popular and vibrant than ever.
The film also details the artist’s progression from conventional imagery to award-winning abstract expression, and on to “light paintings” and ethereal, mystical horizon lines and clouds, depicting the meeting space between heaven and earth.
“It’s such a luxury living here, for this,” Singleton said, gazing at the view outside his airy studio, where an armada of cumulus clouds dappled in the pastel hues of a sunset drifted above the horizon.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive