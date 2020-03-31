Boil-water advisories: April 1, 2020

water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Seldom Seen Road in Cabin Creek. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the Woodgate Subdivision off of Gatewood Road. Streets affected are Circle Drive, Ridge Road, Nancy Jane Drive, Abigail Lane and Mountaineer Way in Fayetteville. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Logan County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on W.Va. 44 from Cheap Charlies at Micco to the Omar Football Field area. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Highland Avenue between Joseph Street and Highland Court in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Forest Avenue from Montrose Drive to the end of Forest Avenue in South Charleston.