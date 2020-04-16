Boil-water advisories: April 17, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers on Wallace Lane, Marshall Avenue and Jordan Street in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers on Lock Street, Minor Avenue and Main Avenue in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers of the Slab Fork water system. The advisory follows a water main break.
The City of Mount Hope has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Kilsyth Road and all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Wendell Drive, Paris Place and Grafton Lane in Fayetteville. The advisory follows a water main upgrade project.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on Central Avenue, Macon Street, Shephard Avenue, Elm Street and Kanawha Turnpike Road in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 550 customers in Boone County. The advisory includes customers from Fair Chance Road to Laurel Lane, Powell Branch Road, Chambers Drive, Park Lane, Big Branch Road, Cooper Street, Upper River Road, Six Mile Road, Bias Branch Road, Hewett Creek Road, Jones Branch Road, Meadow Fork Road, Missouri Fork Road and Ashire Fork Road, including the communities of Ramage, Greenview and Jeffrey. The advisory follows maintenance work.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Lincoln Avenue, Vernon Street and Chestnut Avenue in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 15 customers on Pennsylvania Avenue and Kinder Street in South Charleston.
The Logan County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers from Mineral City to Huff Creek.
The City of Mount Hope Water System has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in Mount Hope.
The Clay County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for the Ivydale System.