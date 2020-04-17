Boil-water advisories: April 18, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Forest Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 25 customers in the 3900 and 4000 blocks of Staunton Avenue in Kanawha City. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Lavalette Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 5373 Mays Branch Road to the upper end of Mays Branch and/or anyone in this area who may have experienced low or no water pressure. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for the Buffalo Creek Public Service District’s Man Water System. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for the entire Milton Water System following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 35 customers on Laxton Farm Road, Hidden Valley Road, Church Hollow Road and a portion of Pin Oak Road in Lashmeet. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from 100-117 Brookwood Lane in the Maxwell Hill area. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Wendell Drive, Paris Place and Grafton Lane in Fayetteville.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water for approximately 70 customers on Lock Street, Minor Avenue and Main Avenue in Nitro.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 55 customers on Ohio Street, Indiana Street, West Avenue and Rock Lake Drive in South Charleston.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 90 customers on DuPont Road, Country Road, Seldona Road, Sedwick Lane, Cadle Way and Barr Lane in Poca.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 25 customers on Wallace Lane, Marshall Avenue and Jordan Street in Dunbar.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory in the Cochran Circle area, which included approximately 180 customers on Cochran Circle, Bailes Drive, Hulbert Heights, Eastwood Acres Drive, Lauren Drive, Cold Lane, Oak Tree Lane, Foxtrot Lane, Circle Drive, Bobtail Lane, Birch Lane, Sneed Lane, Zain Avenue, Wheeler Lane, Shaheen Lane, Williams Drive, 40th Street, Shadow Heights, North Avenue, Crest Drive, South Avenue, and any surrounding streets in Nitro.