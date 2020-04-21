Boil-water advisories: April 21, 2020

Water advisories
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 20 customers on Harper Road and Belle and Lamont drives in Cross Lanes. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Chestnut Avenue, Lincoln Avenue, Elm Street, and Washington Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers from Irwin Mining to W.Va. 41, including all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for customers in the Arnett area, specifically on Mattsville Road to and including Lower Walhonde. The advisory follows a water main break.
Raleigh County Public Service District has issued a boil-water advisory for the Fitzpatrick water system. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 70 customers in the Queen Shoals and Bomont areas in Clay County. The advisory follows a water main break.
A boil-water advisory has been issued for the city of Logan Water System following a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Macon, South and Winona streets and Shepherd Avenue in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 100 customers on the following streets in Fayetteville: Kaymoor, Jasper, Newton, Indigo Ridge, Hess, Hayden and Redbud roads; Gatewood Road from Tank Hill Road to Pleasant View Road; and Homestead Lane and all side streets. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 450 customers on the following streets in Elkview: James Street, Michael Drive, Summit Park Circle, Saint Andrew Lane, Basket Lane, Broad Lawn Terrace, Lakeview Drive, Pinewood Road, Youngview Drive, Jester Drive, Patty Lane, Pinewood Road, Sawyer Drive, Willow Street, Spruce Drive, Terumi Lane, Elm Street, Iris Drive, Idleman Drive, Ila Street, Pleasantview Drive, Hughes Drive, Leyland Lane, Oakland Drive, Acree Lane, Lynn Lou Drive, Mark Drive, Epcot Drive, McNabb Drive, Olive Way, White Oak Heights, Redwood Lane, Penny Lane, Joan Drive, McNabb Heights Drive, Indian Drive, Maple Lane, Neva Ray Drive, Heritage Drive, Star Drive, Chaucer Place, and a portion of Pinch Road in the Pinch area. The advisory follows the installation of a new valve.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
The West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Laxton Farm, Hidden Valley and Church Hollow Road and a portion of Pin Oak Road in Lashmeet.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers on Rangland Road, from Stanaford Road to North Eisenhower Drive, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 550 customers on W.Va. 17 from Fair Chance Road to Laurel Lane; Powell Branch, Big Branch, Upper River, Six Mile, Bias Branch, Hewett Creek, Jones Branch, Meadow Fork, Missouri Fork and Ashire Fork roads; Park Lane; Chambers Drive; and Cooper Street in Boone County, including the communities of Ramage, Greenview and Jeffrey.
The boil-water advisory issued for the Milton Water Company has been lifted.
The Buffalo Creek Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for the town of Man.
The Lavalette Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on Mays Branch, starting at 5373 Mays Branch Road and extending to the upper end of Mays Branch as well as customers who experienced low or no water pressure.