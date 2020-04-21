Boil-water advisories: April 22, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on Cochran Lane, Hulbert Heights, Eastwood Acres, Bailes Road, Lauren Drive, Oak Tree Lane and Cold Lane in Nitro. The advisory follows a water main break.
The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District’s Bulltail Plant has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Mercer Mall Road from Mercer Mall to Meades Tractor on Mercer Mall Road. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Smoot Avenue, Carver Street, King Street, and Marshall Avenue in Dunbar. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Wallace Lane, Jordan Street and Curtis Lane in Dunbar. The advisory follows contractor work.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 360 customers on Weberwood Road, Strafford Road, Windham Road, Green Meadow Road, Wynchwood Road, Churchill Circle, Kinser Road, Leslie Road, Claridge Circle, Winchester Road, Lawndale Lane and surrounding streets in South Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers in Slab Fork.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory for customers on Ragland Road, from Irwin Mining to W.Va. 41, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 70 customers in the Queen Shoals and Bomont areas in Clay County.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for approximately 20 customers on Harper Road, Belle Drive and Lamont Drive in Cross Lanes.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers on the following streets in Fayetteville: Kaymoor Road, Jasper Road, Newton Road, Indigo Ridge Road, Hess Road, Hayden Road, Homestead Lane, Redbud Road, Gatewood Road between Tank Hill Road to Pleasant View Road, and all side streets.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers in Fitzpatrick.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers on Washington Avenue, 95th Street, 96th Street, 97th Street, and Cove Alley in Marmet.