Boil-water advisories: April 23, 2020

West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 30 customers on Angel Fork Road and Main Drive in St Albans. The advisory follows a water main break.
West Virginia American Water has issued a boil-water advisory for approximately 65 customers on Bedford Road, Service Road and Connell Road in Charleston. The advisory follows a water main break.
Beckley Water Company has issued a boil-water advisory for customers on Florida Avenue in Beckley. The advisory includes the section of Christopher Drive from the intersection of Pinewood Drive to the intersection of Florida Avenue. The advisory follows a water main break.
Customers in these areas should boil their water for at least one full minute prior to use until further notice.
Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory issued for customers of the Slab Fork Water System.
The Raleigh County Public Service District has lifted the boil-water advisory for customers in Fitzpatrick.
West Virginia American Water has lifted the boil-water advisory for approximately 130 customers on Cochran Lane, Hulbert Heights, Eastwood Acres, Bailes Road, Lauren Drive, Oak Tree Lane and Cold Lane in Nitro.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 40 customers on Macon Street, South Street, Winona Street, and Shepherd Avenue in South Charleston.
Beckley Water Company has lifted a boil-water advisory issued for customers o Ragland Road from State Electric to Stanaford Road, including all side streets.
West Virginia American Water has lifted a boil-water advisory for approximately 450 customers on the following streets in the Pinch area of Elkview: James Street, Michael Drive, Summit Park Circle, Saint Andrew Lane, Basket Lane, Broad Lawn Terrace, Lakeview Drive, Pinewood Road, Youngview Drive, Jester Drive, Patty Lane, Pinewood Road, Sawyer Drive, Willow Street, Spruce Drive, Terumi Lane, Elm Street, Iris Drive, Idleman Drive, Ila Street, Pleasantview Drive, Hughes Drive, Leyland Lane, Oakland Drive, Acree Lane, Lynn Lou Drive, Mark Drive, Epcot Drive, McNabb Drive, Olive Way, White Oak Heights, Redwood Lane, Penny Lane, Joan Drive, McNabb Heights Drive, Indian Drive, Maple Lane, Neva Ray Drive, Heritage Drive, Star Drive, Chaucer Place, and a portion of Pinch Road.